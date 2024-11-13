Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Officers investigating over £1,000 worth of thefts by a prolific shoplifter have secured a jail sentence after collating CCTV and gathering evidence which caught him in the act.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Hamshaw recklessly stole from shops such as Sainsbury's, Aldi and B&M during a seven-and-a-half week stealing spree.

On one occasion, the 42-year-old stole £554 of fragrances, with his other crimes seeing him steal £99 worth of vodka bottles and 11 joints of meat worth £150.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Steve Roberts, of Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "We have cultivated really strong relationships with retailers across the city and we worked with them to gather CCTV and evidence which left Hamshaw with no choice but to plead guilty.

Lee Hamshaw has been jailed.

"The majority of Hamshaw's thefts took place in areas surrounding Doncaster city centre, with an additional theft taking place in Edenthorpe.

"Shoplifters have no place in our society. Their actions cause distress to local businesses and hard-working shopworkers and we will continue to clamp down on retail crime to protect people from harm and bring offenders before the courts to be punished."

Hamshaw, of Wilberforce Road, pleaded guilty to six counts of theft at Sheffield Magistrates' Court last Wednesday (6 November).

He was sentenced to seven months in prison the same day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police has launched a Business Crime Charter which joins the force with key retailers and stakeholders to ensure a joined-up approach to tackling shoplifting.

You can find out more about the Charter here.

If you own a business in South Yorkshire and are interested in signing up to the South Yorkshire Business Crime Charter, please email [email protected].