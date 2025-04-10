Doncaster shop staff stung with £2,000 fine for selling illicit vapes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster city centre company - and the company director - have been fined over £2,000 at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court after illegal vapes were found at a shop being run by the company.

City of Doncaster’s Trading Standards team visited Sako Market Ltd on Duke Street, in January 2024, and found 199 oversized, illicit vapes.

Through its director, Mostafa Mahmoodi, the company pleaded guilty to the offence of exposing the illicit vapes for supply and the company was fined £619.83, as well as ordered to pay prosecution costs of £153.83 and a surcharge of £333.

Mostafa Mahmoodi was also convicted in his own right as a company director of Sako Market Ltd who admitted responsibility for the vapes. He was fined £333 as well as being ordered to pay £153.83 costs and a £133 surcharge.

A number of illicit vapes were seized from the Doncaster city centre shop.

During the inspection, a bag full of counterfeit tobacco and illicit cigarettes was also found, leading to an employee – Soran Mahmoodi – pleading guilty to charges of possession for supply or gain of tobacco products that were counterfeit or not in compliance with regulations relating to their labelling.

He received a separate fine, costs and surcharge totalling £573.83. All illicit tobacco and vapes were forfeited and ordered to be destroyed.

Victoria Shackleton, Public Health Improvement Coordinator, said: “Vaping is not risk free. Although Nicotine Inhaling Products have an important role to play in helping adults stop smoking, these devices should not be used by individuals who have never smoked, especially where the device is illegal and the amount and strength of nicotine is unknown. Nicotine is addictive, and the amount and strength in compliant devices is controlled for a reason.”

Dan Swaine, Executive Director of Place at City of Doncaster Council, said: “Illicit trade such as this damages legitimate businesses that comply with the law and the Council will continue its robust approach to pursue those who flout the law – including those who work at companies that act illegally.

"Traders are reminded that from June 1, 2025, the new Tobacco and Vapes Bill becomes law, making single use disposable vapes illegal.”

If you suspect a trader is acting illegally, you can report information directly to Trading Standards, including if you believe they are selling illicit vaping products. Call the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 080 8223 1133.