Doncaster sex offender is jailed after appearing in court in Nottingham
Andrew Jennings of North Street, Owston Ferry, was jailed for a total of 42 months after appearing at Nottingham Crown Court.
Jennings faced five charges of sexual assault as well as a charge of attempting to cause a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, which he was found not guilty of by a jury.
No evidence was offered on two charges of possession of indecent photographs of a child.
He was also ordered to be placed on the sex offenders’ register.
You can report rape and sexual assault and other sexual offences to South Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.
You can also get more details and information online HERE
You can also report information in confidence to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.