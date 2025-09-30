Doncaster man who forced Jet2 plane to turn back mid-flight is jailed

A drunken Doncaster man who forced a Jet2 plane to be turned back in mid-flight after proposing to a stewardess and arguing with passengers and staff has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Taylor, 30, took cocaine in the car and downed six pints in Leeds Bradford Airport's departure lounge before his flight to Alicante on August 18, a court heard.

He was arrested and banned from flying with the holiday firm after the plane was forced to perform a U-turn and head back to Yorkshire, just 100 miles into the flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jet2 gave Taylor a six-month ban from the airline and he has now been jailed after appearing at Leeds Crown Court.

A Jet2 flight was turned back after a Doncaster man caused disruption on the flight.

Police were made aware of the incident shortly after 7pm on August 18 and officers boarded when the aircraft landed back at Leeds Bradford.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said Taylor was arrested on suspicion of an offence under the Aviation Security Act 1982.

He was later charged with entering an aircraft while drunk with the plane making a U-turn over Leicester and returning to Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Jet2 spokesperson said: "We can confirm that a disruptive passenger has received a six-month flying ban with us, following their appalling behaviour which led to flight LS491 from Leeds Bradford to Alicante having to return to Leeds Bradford so that police could offload them.

“As a family-friendly airline, we take a zero-tolerance approach to disruptive passenger behaviour."

The plane eventually took off again at around 11pm, more than four hours after its scheduled departure time.

Judge Penelope Belcher jailed Taylor for ten months and ordered him to pay a £187 surcharge.