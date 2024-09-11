Doncaster man among nine charged after mass brawl breaks out in street

A Doncaster man is among nine people charged after a mass brawl broke out in a street.

Humberside Police were called to reports of afight on Frodingham Road, Scunthorpe during the early hours of 8 September with Bradley Mills, 32, of Beckett Road among those charged with violent disorder.

Charlie Shipp, 20, of Grange Lane South, Ewan Payne, 20 of Lilac Avenue, Rajinder Chatha, 45 of Osprey Drive, Kaden Allison, 20 of Burringham Road and Dylan Brookfield, 35, all of Scunthorpe, were all remanded and were due to appear at court this morning (Wednesday 11 September).

Three of the men were charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Finn-Leigh Towse, 20 of St Margarets Walk, Jack McNiece, 28, of Mary Sumner Way and James Brace, 35 of Burnham Road, all Scunthorpe, who was charged with two counts of possession of an offensive weapon, appeared in court.

Eight of the men have since been released on bail.