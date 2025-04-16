Doncaster girl, 19, to stand trial over asylum seeker hotel riot

By Darren Burke
Published 16th Apr 2025, 10:13 BST
A teenage girl from Doncaster is to stand trial in court after being charged over a riot at hotel housing asylum seekers in South Yorkshire last summer.

Elarna Abbey-Garner, aged 19, of Station Road, Dunscroft, is charged with violent disorder.

She will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 1 May.

Following the disorder experienced at the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers on Sunday 4 August 2024, 108 people in total have now been charged.

A 19-year-old girl is to appear in court charged over the violent scenes at a hotel housing asylum seekers in Wath last summer.A 19-year-old girl is to appear in court charged over the violent scenes at a hotel housing asylum seekers in Wath last summer.
89 of these 108 have been sentenced for over a combined total of 218 years in prison.

More than 200 asylum seekers took shelter upstairs and staff barricaded themselves into the kitchen as violence erupted outside the hotel near Wath.

More than 60 police officers were injured in the violent scenes, as a marauding mob stormed the hotel and attempted to set it on fire.

Some rioters managed to break into the hotel and roamed corridors, while police were pelted with bricks, bottles, fence posts and fireworks as the riot escalated.

