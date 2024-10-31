Doncaster girl, 16, threw rocks at police at asylum seeker hotel riot to impress crush
The teen, who cannot be named, was sentenced at Sheffield Youth Court for her part in the disorder outside the Holiday Inn Express hotel, in Manvers in August.
A district judge was told how the girl was part of a group on the periphery of the disorder and was caught on body-worn camera footage throwing a stone or piece of rubble at riot police.
Hundreds of rioters gathered outside the hotel, which was housing around 240 asylum seekers, before attacking police and trying to smash their way inside.
Helen White, defending, told the court her client 'followed a boy to the scene' after they saw what was happening on social media.
Ms White said: 'She wanted to impress him. She had a bit of a crush on this young man.'
The court heard that, after she was arrested, the girl told police it was an 'act of stupidity'.
The judge heard how the girl, who is from the Doncaster area, is a college student with a part-time job.
She admitted violent disorder at a previous hearing and had no previous convictions.
The judge imposed a 12-month intensive referral order and told her to pay £111 in costs and surcharges, payable at £5 a week.
More than 70 people have now been sentenced for their part in the incident at the hotel on August 4.