Doncaster drug dealer jailed after being snared by his own mobile phone

A Doncaster drug dealer has been jailed after mobile phone analysis uncovered 'every facet of drug supply' he was involved in.

Dylan Watson was caught with over 100 packages of heroin and crack cocaine and is now behind bars after officers uncovered incriminating evidence showing his involvement in the supply of drugs in Doncaster.

Watson was driving when he was stopped by officers in January 2025. A search of his vehicle recovered a quantity of cash as well as a plastic bag containing numerous wraps of white and brown powder suspected to be cocaine and heroin.

A search of his person led to officers finding three mobile phones hidden in his trouser leg.

Watson was arrested before being released on police bail pending further enquiries - but it wasn't long before he found himself back in custody.

In March 2025, Watson was once again stopped by officers in Doncaster who found him in possession of a large quantity of Class A drugs.

Watson was also found with a mobile phone which was thoroughly examined leading to the discovery of explicit conversations regarding "every facet of drug supply" he was involved in.

He was subsequently arrested again before being charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine as well as possessing criminal property.

Watson, 22, of East Lane, Stainforth, pleaded guilty to all offences and was jailed for four years and eight months at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday (20 October).

Detective Inspector Laura Procter, from Doncaster's Operation Fortify team, which is responsible for tackling serious and organised crime, said: "Dedicated teams of officers and staff are constantly gathering intelligence on drug dealers operating in Doncaster and we will continue to take action against those suspected of being involved in this criminality.

"Drug dealing is often linked to wider organised crime networks responsible for instigating violence and fear in our communities. By removing drug suppliers we are working to dismantle the influence of these networks and we will continue to act on the information and intelligence we receive to keep our communities safe."

You can report drug crime to police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.