Doncaster drug dealer found with homemade gun after road smash is jailed

A Doncaster drug dealer who was found to be in possession of a deadly converted firearm and heroin and cocaine after a road smash has been jailed for seven years.

Brandon McMullen was involved in a collision on High Street, in Campsall, Doncaster on April 3, 2025 police said.

Despite only holding a provisional licence, McMullen was observed by response officers riding a motorbike before crashing into an oncoming van.

And when officers arrived at the scene, they got more than they bargained for when they found the gun as well as more than £1,000 worth of drugs stashed inside McMullen’s bag.

The same officers who had witnessed him riding the motorbike quickly responded to the collision.

On arrival, a bag in McMullen's possession was recovered and was found to contain a blank firing firearm that had been converted into a viable weapon.

Also inside the bag were dozens of wraps of heroin and cocaine - worth approximately £1,200.

After being taken to hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the collision, McMullen also refused to partake in a drink/drug test.

Digital forensic analysis on McMullen's phone revealed his role in a drugs line in the two months prior to the collision - with experts estimating the drugs line network had generated approximately £41,000 in that time.

The 27-year-old was arrested and charged with possessing a firearm, possessing ammunition without a certificate, possessing a firearm when prohibited for five years, possessing ammunition for an air weapon when prohibited for five years, two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, and four driving offences.

Having pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing, McMullen, of Grange Road, Doncaster, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday 19 June, where he was jailed for seven years and disqualified from driving for five years, with an extension period of three years and six months.

Investigations Officer Sarah Millns, of our Armed Crime Team, said: "Firearm enabled criminality brings mindless violence into our communities and we will not tolerate this in South Yorkshire.

"Not only has a dangerous man been jailed but this investigation has ensured that an illegal weapon, which caused have caused irreparable damage to the public, has been taken off of the streets.

"Converted blank firing weapons make up a large proportion of firearms discharges in our county and we are relentless in our approach to tackling this form of criminality.

"We need the public to continue to help us in order to keep putting these dangerous criminals behind bars, and so I would urge anyone with information on the use of firearms in South Yorkshire to get in touch with us."

You can report firearm crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can also pass on information to dedicated UK indepdendent charity CrimeStoppers through their crime reporting centre.

You can pass on information in confidence without having to leave any of your details.

The number to call is 0800 555 111.