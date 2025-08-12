Doncaster brothers jailed over asylum seeker hotel riot

Two brothers from Doncaster have been jailed for their involvement in a riot outside a South Yorkshire hotel housing asylum seekers.

Jason and Scott Maguire have both been jailed for three years each after pleaing guilty to being part of the violent disorder which erupted outside the Holiday Inn Express, in Manvers, near Rotherham, on 4 August 2024.

Sheffield Crown Court heard, Jason McGuire, 31, of Schofield Street, Doncaster, helped rip down fencing, which was used to throw at police officers, and was also part of a "mob" which attacked a police van.

Meanwhile, Scott McGuire, 34, of the same address, pushed down safety barriers and kicked items towards others for them to pick up and throw at officers.

The brothers were jailed alongside two other men, Keethan Reeve-Lawson and Daniel Kazemi, who were also present on the day.

The court has previously heard how windows were smashed and and fires lit around the hotel, as more than 200 asylum seekers and 22 staff were trapped inside.

More than 60 police officers were also injured in the shocking scenes.

The court heard Jason Maguire had been on license at the time, after being sent to prison for ten years in 2018 for stabbing someone with a machete in a group fight.

Reeve-Lawson, 22, of Mount Vernon Road in Barnsley and Kazemi, 35, of Edna Street in Bolton-Upon-Dearne, were both jailed for 22 months for their part in the disorder.

Each of the defendants was also handed a 10-year criminal behaviour order.