Doncaster bricklayer who stormed asylum seeker hotel during riot is jailed

By Darren Burke
Published 26th Sep 2024, 07:43 BST
A Doncaster bricklayer who was part of a marauding mob which stormed a hotel housing asylum seekers during a riot has been jailed.

Ashley Williams, 21, was filmed throwing a fire extinguisher and a chair at police during the riot at the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers on August 4 as more than 200 asylum seekers took shelter upstairs while terrified staff barricaded themselves inside a kitchen.

The footage was shown at Sheffield Crown Court along with clips which showed him emerging from the building and throwing the fire extinguisher at a line of police officers with riot shields who were pinned against a wall.

Williams, of Lowfield Walk, Denaby Main, then threw a chair at officers.

Ashley Williams has been jailed over his part in the hotel riot.Ashley Williams has been jailed over his part in the hotel riot.
Ashley Williams has been jailed over his part in the hotel riot.

64 police officers, four horses and a dog were injured in the violence outside the hotel and the mob tried to set fire to the building as a number of people smashed their way in through a fire door.

He was jailed for two years and six months.

