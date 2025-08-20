Cop dubbed "PC Predator" jailed for second time for having sex with victim of crime

A police officer has been jailed for the second time for having sex with a victim of crime - who later dubbed him “PC Predator” - as South Yorkshire’s most senior judge called his conduct a “grotesque breach of trust.”

In February this year, 41-year-old Stuart Trentham was jailed for nine months for misconduct in a public office, after he sent inappropriate messages to the victim of an alleged sex offence, who he met in the course of his policing duties.

Stuart Trentham was sent to begin his second prison sentence just moments ago, after he admitted abusing his role as a police officer to have consensual sex with a victim of crime whilst on duty | SYP

Trentham was sent to begin his second prison sentence just moments ago, after he admitted committing an identical offence - this time abusing his role as a police officer to have consensual sex with a different victim of crime whilst on duty.

Sending Trentham to begin an 18-month prison sentence, The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, told him: “This is a grotesque breach of trust by a police officer. It is immaterial that the complainant in the case consented. You are a disgrace to the police force.”

Prosecutor Joseph Bell told a hearing held this morning (Wednesday, August 20, 2025) that the misconduct Trentham was being sentenced for took place two years before the matter which led to his first prison sentence.

Mr Bell said Trentham, of Station Road, Wakefield, met the complainant after being dispatched to her home, following a break-in.

Following the burglary, Trentham and the complainant engaged in messaging that was initially “personable,” but later became “flirtatious and sexualised.”

Trentham attended her home around a week later, while on duty, and the pair engaged in consensual sex, Mr Bell said.

Following their encounter, Trentham blocked the complainant’s number.

Mr Bell told the court it was “telling” that the complainant had saved his number under “PC Predator” in her phone.