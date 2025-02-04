Brother of ex-Doncaster Rovers player jailed over killing of Yorkshire teenager
Jamie Meah, 18, was stabbed to death and a 16-year-old boy was seriously injured when they were dragged out of a taxi by a gang of men in Armley in Leeds in March 2023.
At Leeds Crown Court, Ranei Wilks, 23, was cleared of Mr Meah's murder but convicted of manslaughter and wounding another teenager with intent to cause GBH and sentenced to 15 years.
Wilks, the brother of former Doncaster Rovers player Mallik Wilks, was arrested at Leeds Bradford Airport after flying back from Turkey in April 2024.
West Yorkshire Police said three other men wanted in connection with Mr Meah's death – Caleb Awe, Aquade Jeffers and Enham Nishat - remained at large.
In his evidence, Wilks told the trial he had been in a car with three other men but never left the vehicle during the attack.
Another brother, Raheem Wilks, was killed in a shooting in Harehills in 2017.
The judge, the Recorder of Leeds Guy Kearl KC, told Wilks: "That ought to have led you away from violence and violent people.
"You, more than anyone, understand what it is like to lose a family member to a violent, criminal act."
A statement from his family said losing Mr Meah was the "worst day of our lives".
"Anyone who is prepared to carry a weapon should understand the devastation it causes when it is used," they said.
"Too many young lives are being taken in violent circumstances, leaving heartbroken families to pick up the pieces."