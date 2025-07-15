BMW driver who led police on dangerous chase through Doncaster convicted

A BMW driver who broke the speed limit, drove on the wrong side of the road, ran red lights and drove on pavements as he led police on a dangerous chase through Doncaster has appeared in court.

Nike Cookson failed to stop for an officer from the Roads Policing Proactive Team – sparking a shocking pursuit through the city’s streets.

While on patrol on 12 February, a Roads Proactive Policing Team officer sighted a grey BMW X3 driving through Hexthorpe.

With suspicions that the vehicle was being driven on false registration plates, the officer requested the driver, now known to be Cookson, 25, of Armitage Street, to stop.

Cookson, knowing he was driving without a licence and insurance, failed to stop.

A pursuit commenced through Hexthorpe, during which Cookson drove in excess of the speed limit, on the wrong side of the road, failed to stop at red lights and failed to give way.

A spokesperson said: “Our highly skilled officers continue to monitor risk throughout a pursuit and utilise all tactics to bring a pursuit safely to an end.

“With Cookson’s risk taking becoming greater, the pursuit was abandoned when Cookson went off road, driving along pavements, causing risk to pedestrians.

“The officer’s efforts didn’t stop there, and after trying to hide himself a housing estate was sought out. He again failed to stop, but with colleagues close by, a ‘stinger’ was used to deflate Cookson’s tyres.

“The pursuit came to an end, and he was quickly arrested.”

During his interview, Cookson admitted that his driving was ‘bad’ but provided no comment to how he posed a risk and broke the law.

With the evidence against him, Cookson pleaded guilty last week (8 July) and was sentenced at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court to 32 weeks in prison, suspended for two years and ordered to pay £239 in fees.

You can report car crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire to South Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

You can also pass on information in confidence to UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated call centre on 0800 555 111.