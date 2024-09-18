Another Doncaster man set to be sentenced over asylum seeker hotel riot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another Doncaster man is set to be sentenced for his part in a riot at a South Yorkshire hotel housing asylum seekers.

Ashley Williams, 21, of Lowfield Walk, Denaby Main, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on 17 September and will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 25 September for sentencing.

Dozens of people have already been jailed over the widespread disorder at the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers on August 4 when more than 60 police officers were injured.