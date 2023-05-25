Council blasted over stained 'yellow brick road' days after being laid in Doncaster

The new covering in Printing Office Street has seen the carriageway relaid with a yellow-beige substance – which will be the permanent colour for the new look street.

Other streets in the city centre have already been laid in the new colour scheme which replaces the traditional grey-black coverings.

But several shoppers have questioned the choice of colour scheme, saying it already looks 'scruffy’ with tyre marks and boot prints.

The new yellow covering in Printing Office Street is already stained with tyre marks and boot prints.

One said: “It's only been down a short while and it already looks a mess.

"Yellow shows up all the dirt and marks and it already looks scruffy. What were the council thinking?”

"Is this Doncaster's very own version of the Yellow Brick Road? If we walk down Printing Office Street are we going to go and see the Wizard of Oz?”

Another said: “Can the Council explain why Printing Office Street has been tarmaced yellow?

“The tarmacadam is up to what seems the finished level.

"The first part of the road was laid last Wednesday and is already tyre marked and has black boot prints on.

"Are the roads going to be colour coded? Pedestrianised? Cycle paths are red.

"Hall Gate has wide cycle paths and bus stops are now in the roadway rather than in layers – traffic must queue behind the buses when stopped.“

"Could find nothing or a means of asking a question, on the Doncaster Council website.”

A Doncaster Council spokesperson said the colouring will take a couple of weeks to get to it’s permanent “sand like” colouring and ties in with other roads in the area already coloured, including Waterdale and Chamber Road.

