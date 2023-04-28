News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
25 minutes ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users
1 hour ago Great Ormond Street Hospital declares ‘incident’ amid nurses’ strike
2 hours ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift
3 hours ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
3 hours ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park

Coronation Celebrations in Doncaster - here's a full guide of where and when you can celebrate the crowning of King Charles

2023 is no ordinary year in Doncaster! This year we will be celebrating King Charles III’s coronation as a CITY.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 28th Apr 2023, 13:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 13:38 BST

The team at Visit Doncaster, as always, have put together information that has the various events going on in Doncaster to celebrate the Coronation all in one place.

A spokesman said: “We’d love you to get involved with the events and activities, please also share with your friends and family so they can join in on the action too!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We’re particularly excited for this this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity following His Majesty The King and Queen Consort Camilla’s visit to Doncaster in November 2022 to grant Doncaster City Status.”

There are plenty of celebrations for the King's coronationThere are plenty of celebrations for the King's coronation
There are plenty of celebrations for the King's coronation
Most Popular

EVENTS AND ACTIVITIES

Click on each of the events below for more information:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rossington Royal Celebration, 5th Mayhttps://www.visitdoncaster.com/whats-on/arts-and-culture/holmescarr-ark-and-crafts-presents-let-s-get-this-party-started/

Coronation Royal Race Evening at Doncaster Racecourse, 6th Mayhttps://www.visitdoncaster.com/whats-on/arts-and-culture/coronation-royal-race-evening/

Coronation Live Screening at Brodsworth Hall, 6th Mayhttps://www.visitdoncaster.com/whats-on/arts-and-culture/coronation-live-screening-at-brodsworth-hall/

Royal T Party in Barnby Dun and Kirk Sandall, 7th Maywww.visitdoncaster.com/whats-on/arts-and-culture/royal-t-party/

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

King's Coronation Afternoon Tea Party at Earl of Doncaster, 7th Mayhttps://www.visitdoncaster.com/whats-on/arts-and-culture/king-s-coronation-afternoon-tea-party/

The Big Lunch at The Yorkshire Hive, 7th Mayhttps://www.visitdoncaster.com/whats-on/arts-and-culture/coronating-big-lunch-at-the-hive/

The Kings Coronation Celebration at Sandall Park, 8th Mayhttps://www.visitdoncaster.com/whats-on/arts-and-culture/king-s-coronation-celebration/

Coronation Fun Day at Boston Park Farm, 8th Mayhttps://www.visitdoncaster.com/whats-on/arts-and-culture/coronation-fun-day/

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A variety of Coronation flags, bunting and memorabilia are available to purchase at Visit Doncaster’s Tourist Information Centre.

Here is some key information for the Coronation Weekend:

Saturday 6th May 2023 – King Charles III’s Coronation at Westminster Abbey, London.

Sunday 7th May 2023 – Special Coronation concert will be staged and broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC. Join the Coronation Big Lunch where neighbours and communities are invited to share food and fun together across the country. Sign up for a pack of downloadable resources here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Monday 8th May 2023 – Bank Holiday Monday. Members of the public will be invited to take part in The Big Help Out which will encourage people to try volunteering and support their local areas.

*If you have a special event planned for the weekend then why not send your pictures to us at [email protected]

Related topics:DoncasterCharles IIICoronation