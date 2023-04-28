Coronation Celebrations in Doncaster - here's a full guide of where and when you can celebrate the crowning of King Charles
2023 is no ordinary year in Doncaster! This year we will be celebrating King Charles III’s coronation as a CITY.
The team at Visit Doncaster, as always, have put together information that has the various events going on in Doncaster to celebrate the Coronation all in one place.
A spokesman said: “We’d love you to get involved with the events and activities, please also share with your friends and family so they can join in on the action too!
"We’re particularly excited for this this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity following His Majesty The King and Queen Consort Camilla’s visit to Doncaster in November 2022 to grant Doncaster City Status.”
EVENTS AND ACTIVITIES
Click on each of the events below for more information:
Rossington Royal Celebration, 5th May – https://www.visitdoncaster.com/whats-on/arts-and-culture/holmescarr-ark-and-crafts-presents-let-s-get-this-party-started/
Coronation Royal Race Evening at Doncaster Racecourse, 6th May – https://www.visitdoncaster.com/whats-on/arts-and-culture/coronation-royal-race-evening/
Coronation Live Screening at Brodsworth Hall, 6th May – https://www.visitdoncaster.com/whats-on/arts-and-culture/coronation-live-screening-at-brodsworth-hall/
Royal T Party in Barnby Dun and Kirk Sandall, 7th May – www.visitdoncaster.com/whats-on/arts-and-culture/royal-t-party/
King's Coronation Afternoon Tea Party at Earl of Doncaster, 7th May – https://www.visitdoncaster.com/whats-on/arts-and-culture/king-s-coronation-afternoon-tea-party/
The Big Lunch at The Yorkshire Hive, 7th May – https://www.visitdoncaster.com/whats-on/arts-and-culture/coronating-big-lunch-at-the-hive/
The Kings Coronation Celebration at Sandall Park, 8th May – https://www.visitdoncaster.com/whats-on/arts-and-culture/king-s-coronation-celebration/
Coronation Fun Day at Boston Park Farm, 8th May – https://www.visitdoncaster.com/whats-on/arts-and-culture/coronation-fun-day/
A variety of Coronation flags, bunting and memorabilia are available to purchase at Visit Doncaster’s Tourist Information Centre.
Here is some key information for the Coronation Weekend:
Saturday 6th May 2023 – King Charles III’s Coronation at Westminster Abbey, London.
Sunday 7th May 2023 – Special Coronation concert will be staged and broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC. Join the Coronation Big Lunch where neighbours and communities are invited to share food and fun together across the country. Sign up for a pack of downloadable resources here.
Monday 8th May 2023 – Bank Holiday Monday. Members of the public will be invited to take part in The Big Help Out which will encourage people to try volunteering and support their local areas.
*If you have a special event planned for the weekend then why not send your pictures to us at [email protected]