The team at Visit Doncaster, as always, have put together information that has the various events going on in Doncaster to celebrate the Coronation all in one place.

A spokesman said: “We’d love you to get involved with the events and activities, please also share with your friends and family so they can join in on the action too!

"We’re particularly excited for this this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity following His Majesty The King and Queen Consort Camilla’s visit to Doncaster in November 2022 to grant Doncaster City Status.”

There are plenty of celebrations for the King's coronation

EVENTS AND ACTIVITIES

Click on each of the events below for more information:

A variety of Coronation flags, bunting and memorabilia are available to purchase at Visit Doncaster’s Tourist Information Centre.

Here is some key information for the Coronation Weekend:

Saturday 6th May 2023 – King Charles III’s Coronation at Westminster Abbey, London.

Sunday 7th May 2023 – Special Coronation concert will be staged and broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC. Join the Coronation Big Lunch where neighbours and communities are invited to share food and fun together across the country. Sign up for a pack of downloadable resources here.

Monday 8th May 2023 – Bank Holiday Monday. Members of the public will be invited to take part in The Big Help Out which will encourage people to try volunteering and support their local areas.