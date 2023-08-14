Cordon remains in place as police probe serious Doncaster city centre incident

College Road has been sealed off throughout all of the morning near to the Guru Kalgidhar Gurdwara Sikh temple and Doncaster University Technical College.

Numerous police vans and cars are at the scene and eyewitnesses have reported forensic officers also in attendance.

One passer-by reported seeing police erecting a tent over part of the area, which is just a stone’s throw from Doncaster Police Station in College Road.

Part of College Road has been sealed off by police this morning.

It is understood that nearby Catherine Street has also been cordoned off while officers carry out their investigations.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area, although the route past the police station linking Chequer Road to Trafford Way is still currently open.