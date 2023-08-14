News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Cordon remains in place as police probe serious Doncaster city centre incident

A cordon is still in place in Doncaster city centre this morning as police probe a serious incident just yards from the city’s main police station.
By Darren Burke
Published 14th Aug 2023, 11:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 11:04 BST

College Road has been sealed off throughout all of the morning near to the Guru Kalgidhar Gurdwara Sikh temple and Doncaster University Technical College.

Numerous police vans and cars are at the scene and eyewitnesses have reported forensic officers also in attendance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One passer-by reported seeing police erecting a tent over part of the area, which is just a stone’s throw from Doncaster Police Station in College Road.

Part of College Road has been sealed off by police this morning.Part of College Road has been sealed off by police this morning.
Part of College Road has been sealed off by police this morning.
Most Popular

It is understood that nearby Catherine Street has also been cordoned off while officers carry out their investigations.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area, although the route past the police station linking Chequer Road to Trafford Way is still currently open.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details on this morning’s incident.

Related topics:DoncasterDriversSouth Yorkshire PoliceTrafford Way