Cordon in place as police and emergency sevices deal with major incident at Doncaster car park
A cordon is currently in place this Saturday evening (July 22) as police and emergency sevices deal with a major incident at a Doncaster car park.
South Yorkshire Police have revealed that an emergency situation is underway just off Herten Way in the city.
A spokesman said: “A cordon is in place while they carry out their work. Please avoid the area until further notice.”
We have contacted the police and will bring you more information as they provide it