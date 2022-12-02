Convicted rapist on run from jail thought to be in Doncaster, say police

Paul Marshall, a convicted sex offender serving a life sentence for rape and wounding with intent, absconded from HMP North Sea Camp in Lincolnshire last month.

Lincolnshire Police have released CCTV footage of him in Doncaster following going on the run on November 22.

A spokesman said: “We are continuing to search for absconder Paul Marshall who may be in South Yorkshire.

Police are hunting rapist Paul Marshall in Doncaster.

“Our investigation has led to the identification of footage we believe may be him. The footage was captured in Doncaster on November 30.

“If you believe you have seen Marshall, please call Lincolnshire Police on 101 - or 999 in an emergency.”

Members of the public are urged not to approach him and to call police, quoting reference 298 of 22/11/2022.