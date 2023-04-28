Convicted murderer on run from prison could be in Doncaster, police say

East Staffordshire Police are hunting Glenn Wathall from Burton-on-Trent on recall to prison.

65-year-old Wathall was convicted in 1999 after beating his partner to death on Christmas Day but went missing in November 2015.

A force spokesman said: “We are appealing to the public to get in touch if they have seen, or have any information, over the whereabouts of Glenn Wathall.

Convicted murderer Glenn Wathall could be in Doncaster, police have said.

"The 65-year-old is wanted for recall to prison.

"He also has connections in Doncaster and Sheffield.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact East Staffordshire Police or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

A post on the CrimeStoppers page says that Wathall is wanted for recall to prison following a breach of bail conditions.

It said: “Wathall was imprisoned for murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.