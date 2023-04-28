Convicted murderer on run from prison could be in Doncaster, police say
A convicted murderer on the run from prison could be in Doncaster, police have said.
East Staffordshire Police are hunting Glenn Wathall from Burton-on-Trent on recall to prison.
65-year-old Wathall was convicted in 1999 after beating his partner to death on Christmas Day but went missing in November 2015.
A force spokesman said: “We are appealing to the public to get in touch if they have seen, or have any information, over the whereabouts of Glenn Wathall.
"The 65-year-old is wanted for recall to prison.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact East Staffordshire Police or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.
A post on the CrimeStoppers page says that Wathall is wanted for recall to prison following a breach of bail conditions.
It said: “Wathall was imprisoned for murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.
“He was released but breached bail conditions in February 2015 in the Stafford area.”