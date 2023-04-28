News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Foreign NHS doctors will not be evacuated from Sudan by UK
40 minutes ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
51 minutes ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
1 hour ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
2 hours ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet
3 hours ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan

Convicted murderer on run from prison could be in Doncaster, police say

A convicted murderer on the run from prison could be in Doncaster, police have said.

By Darren Burke
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 11:50 BST

East Staffordshire Police are hunting Glenn Wathall from Burton-on-Trent on recall to prison.

65-year-old Wathall was convicted in 1999 after beating his partner to death on Christmas Day but went missing in November 2015.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A force spokesman said: “We are appealing to the public to get in touch if they have seen, or have any information, over the whereabouts of Glenn Wathall.

Convicted murderer Glenn Wathall could be in Doncaster, police have said.Convicted murderer Glenn Wathall could be in Doncaster, police have said.
Convicted murderer Glenn Wathall could be in Doncaster, police have said.
Most Popular

"The 65-year-old is wanted for recall to prison.

"He also has connections in Doncaster and Sheffield.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with any information is urged to contact East Staffordshire Police or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

A post on the CrimeStoppers page says that Wathall is wanted for recall to prison following a breach of bail conditions.

It said: “Wathall was imprisoned for murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.

“He was released but breached bail conditions in February 2015 in the Stafford area.”

Related topics:DoncasterSheffield