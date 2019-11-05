Conservatives and Labour make ground but Brexit Party still top Doncaster General Election poll

Who will you be voting for?

We asked readers who they would vote for in the General Election on December 12 – with Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party being the choice for 33% of those who took part.

That puts them narrowly ahead of the Conservatives, who polled just behind on 31%.

Labour – which holds all three parliamentary seats in Doncaster – secured 26% of the vote, to claim third spot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Labour and the Conservatives have made ground on the Brexit Party since our last poll in September, mirroring national trends which show support for Nigel Farage’s party declining.

In our last online vote, the Brexit Party polled 35% of the vote – an increase of 7% from when we ran a similar poll in April.

However, support for the Conservative Party appears to have surged in Doncaster over the last few months. Back in April, just 6% said they would vote for Boris Johnson’s party. That figure now stands at 31%.

Both Mr Farage and Mr Johnson have visited Doncaster in recent weeks, with both parties seemingly keen to focus their attentions on a town which recorded a 69% Leave vote.

Support for Labour has increased from 22% to 26% since our last poll while the Remain supporting Liberal Democrats have seen their share fall from 7% to 4%.

WHO WOULD YOU VOTE FOR IN A GENERAL ELECTION IN DONCASTER – FULL RESULTS

1 Brexit Party 33% -2% (from September)

2 Conservative 31% +5%

3 Labour 26 +4%

4 Liberal Democrat 4% – 3%

5 Green 2% –2%

6 None of them 2% -3%

7 Change UK 0% -1%

8 Independent 0% no change

9 UKIP 1% no change