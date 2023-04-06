Duftons Close, Conisbrough and the wider Intake area will both benefit from the Frequently Flooded Allowance.

The £100 million national scheme was announced by the government on Wednesday, April 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some 53 flooding prevention projects will receive a share of £26 million for the first phase of the scheme.

Flood funding is coming from the government

The Duftons Close Feasibility Study in Conisbrough will receive £50,000 while the Flood Risk Management Scheme in Intake will also receive a currently undisclosed amount.

Both areas were affected by flooding in 2019 when the banks of the River Don broke, displacing many across Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad