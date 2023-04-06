News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago UK set to be hotter than Monaco during Easter weekend
50 minutes ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car
1 hour ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
2 hours ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
2 hours ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
2 hours ago List shows top 10 burglary hotspots in the UK

Conisbrough and Intake to benefit from government flooding fund

A road in Conisbrough and the suburb of Intake in Doncaster will receive funding to prevent flooding after being identified as frequently flooded zones.

By Shannon Mower
Published 6th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST

Duftons Close, Conisbrough and the wider Intake area will both benefit from the Frequently Flooded Allowance.

The £100 million national scheme was announced by the government on Wednesday, April 5.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Some 53 flooding prevention projects will receive a share of £26 million for the first phase of the scheme.

Flood funding is coming from the governmentFlood funding is coming from the government
Flood funding is coming from the government
Most Popular

The Duftons Close Feasibility Study in Conisbrough will receive £50,000 while the Flood Risk Management Scheme in Intake will also receive a currently undisclosed amount.

Both areas were affected by flooding in 2019 when the banks of the River Don broke, displacing many across Doncaster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nick Fletcher, MP for Don Valley, said:

The MP said on Twitter: “CONISBROUGH Another success to report! @pow_rebecca and Government have listened and we have secured £50,000 for Duftons Close. I’m on it. Nick. #doncasterisgreat #stronglocaleconomy https://t.co/87IlXXHHIl” / Twitter

Nick FletcherDoncaster