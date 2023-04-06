Conisbrough and Intake to benefit from government flooding fund
A road in Conisbrough and the suburb of Intake in Doncaster will receive funding to prevent flooding after being identified as frequently flooded zones.
Duftons Close, Conisbrough and the wider Intake area will both benefit from the Frequently Flooded Allowance.
The £100 million national scheme was announced by the government on Wednesday, April 5.
Some 53 flooding prevention projects will receive a share of £26 million for the first phase of the scheme.
The Duftons Close Feasibility Study in Conisbrough will receive £50,000 while the Flood Risk Management Scheme in Intake will also receive a currently undisclosed amount.
Both areas were affected by flooding in 2019 when the banks of the River Don broke, displacing many across Doncaster.
Nick Fletcher, MP for Don Valley, said: