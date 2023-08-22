"Congratulations on your death" note left by angry Doncaster Rovers fans after Ken Richardson dies

The millionaire businessman’s death was announced by Bridlington Town, the club he was involved in before taking charge at Rovers, earlier this week.

But few Rovers fans have shed tears over the passing of Richardson, 84, who was instrumental in the club’s relegation from the Football League in 1998 and a bungled arson plot which saw him jailed for four years for attempting to burn down the club’s former Belle Vue ground.

Rovers fans have been reacting with jubilation at his death, with some fans suggesting they would be ‘raising a glass’ and ‘having a party’ at the news.

A 'congratulations on your death' note was left by angry Doncaster Rovers fans following the passing of Ken Richardson.

Lifelong Doncaster supporter Greg Sill posted the note on a gate outside Bridlington’s Queensgate stadium, where a flag was flying at half mast for Richardson.

Fastened to the gate with Rovers stickers, it simply read: “Congratulations on your death, from all at Doncaster Rovers. RTID (Rovers Til I Die).”

Bridlington announced the news on its website with a message which read: “Bridlington Town have today (Monday) been informed of the death of former chairman Ken Richardson.

“Mr Richardson was chairman of the club in the early 1990s, and helped the club with significant improvements to its Queensgate ground, funding an all-seater main stand, the clubhouse, turnstiles and a set of floodlights.

“Under his ownership, Bridlington Town won the FA Vase at Wembley in 1993, beating Tiverton Town 1-0.”

“Bridlington Town sends our deepest condolences to Mr Richardson’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

However, the club later folded after Richardson decamped the club to Belle Vue to play their home games.

One Rovers supporter posted: “Is it bad for me to say I’ll drink in happiness to this. Just like the death of Maggie Thatcher.”

Another wrote: “I don't think there will be a minute’s silence or applause at next home game,” while another posted: “No sympathy from me that’s for sure.”

"I'll raise a glass or two,” added another, while another wrote: “Let’s throw a party.”

Another added: “He was the most hated person to ever step foot in our club.”