Concerned friends launch appeal for missing Doncaster mum of five

Concerned friends have launched an urgent appeal for a Doncaster mum of five who has been reported missing tonight.

By Darren Burke
Published 17th Apr 2023, 22:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 22:13 BST

Zoe Snodin was last seen in Fishlake this morning and friends have shared appeals on social media to find her, with the appeal being shared hundreds of times.

One posted: “Zoe please, please you see this - please just go home!

"You have five amazing kids waiting for you and hundreds worried about you!

Concerned friends have launched an appeal for Zoe Snodin.Concerned friends have launched an appeal for Zoe Snodin.
"Just a phone call or anything to let someone know you are OK.”

Another wrote: “Has anyone seen Zoe Snodin?

“Possibly wearing dark trousers/jodphurs, and country boots on? Possibly a cream puffy coat. Last seen around 11am in the Sykehouse/Fosterhouses area.

“Slim build, blonde hair and glasses.

“If so please get in contact asap and let her family know!”

South Yorkshire Police have not at this stage issued a formal appeal.

We have contacted the force for a statement.

