Zoe Snodin was last seen in Fishlake this morning and friends have shared appeals on social media to find her, with the appeal being shared hundreds of times.

One posted: “Zoe please, please you see this - please just go home!

"You have five amazing kids waiting for you and hundreds worried about you!

Concerned friends have launched an appeal for Zoe Snodin.

"Just a phone call or anything to let someone know you are OK.”

Another wrote: “Has anyone seen Zoe Snodin?

“Possibly wearing dark trousers/jodphurs, and country boots on? Possibly a cream puffy coat. Last seen around 11am in the Sykehouse/Fosterhouses area.

“Slim build, blonde hair and glasses.

“If so please get in contact asap and let her family know!”

South Yorkshire Police have not at this stage issued a formal appeal.

