Firefighters were called to Firth Crescent, New Rossington, last Wednesday after flames ripped through the property.

Two men – a father and son - were in the house at the time with their dogs and escaped the inferno, but have been homeless with all their belongings destroyed.

A house in Firth Crescent, Rossington, Doncaster, went up in flames last week

Darren Rylance, who has set up an online crowdfunding page on behalf of his dad and brother, is aiming to raise £30,000 altogether to re-build the family home.

The fire broke out just two months after his mum died of cancer, with the urn holding her ashes among the items damaged in the blaze but the family hopes the ashes still remain inside it.

A house was totally destroyed in Firth Crescent, Rossington, last week

Darren, whose one-year-old sister died in a house fire in Rossington when he was a toddler, said the family is in desperate need of materials to repair the house.Wiring for electrics, pipes for plumbing, plaster boards, plaster, floor joists, flooring, paints, windows, doors and furniture are among the items needed.

Around £1,700 and some materials have been donated so far.Darren said: “Everyone who knows this family knows just how much they have been through in the past and especially this year.

“We are asking for the community’s help and any outsiders, for donations to rebuild the house – any donations of material, furniture and any trades people to help to rebuild.“On August 11 we lost our mum due to cancer, October 30 there was a fire that destroyed everything in the house. It was either burnt to ashes, smoke damaged or water damaged.“The saddest thing and most painful part of it was my mother’s ashes and photos were in the house which we cannot replace.”

He added: “Six months ago, she became ill with cancer and deteriorated fast not knowing what day was her last. My dad had already retired from his job earlier in the year due to ill health and being unable to work because of this, my mum was looking after him as he suffers with heart failure, a leaky heart valve, cirrhosis of the liver and COPD so this caused a massive set back financially.

“When mum was diagnosed in May with cancer my dad took to the role of carer, even in his own bad state and did an amazing job with her until she passed in august.

“The first cut back was the luxuries, second cut back food to very basics and the third cut back was the home insurance, which he had never claimed in 25 years. “We desperately need any help as we are currently living in different family or friends’ houses to get by each day.”