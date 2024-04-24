"Come and see for yourself": Doncaster Minster hits back in St George's Day flag row

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scores of residents complained that the city’s main church – previously known as St George’s Church – hadn’t hoisted the red and white flag to celebrate England’s patron saint.

Church chiefs responded by saying because of wet and windy weather conditions, it was too dangerous for staff to climb to the roof to raise the flag.

And after angry locals blasted the “weak feeble excuse,” parishoners have invited members of the public along to the church to see the risks involved – and have repeated calls for volunteers to come forward to help fly the flag on special occasions.

Doncaster Minster was blasted for not flying an England flag on St George's Day.

One said: “Your welcome to come up Sunday morning at 10am to visit the tower and see what the job entails. The bellringers will happily show you round.”

Another said: “Seems a lot of people on here are offering their services to join the team to raise and lower the flag team regardless of unsafe weather conditions!

“Doncaster Minster should get in touch and sign them up straight away.”

Another added: “It was very wet yesterday morning and the surface at the top of the tower is treacherous when wet.”

"You know what, if you think its a disgrace then go and raise the flag yourself in the weather conditions we have had. Yes it's sad that the flag is not flying but think of people that would have to go up the tower to do the job.”

A spokesman for Doncaster Minster said: “We have been unable to fly the flag today due to the weather conditions yesterday and today which have made it unsafe for us to gain access to the top of the tower and fly the flag.

"This is unfortunate but we have to bear in mind the safety of staff who would normally undertake to fly the flag on special occasions, such as St George’s Day.”

The church had a display featuring the flag inside the building and earlier posted on Facebook: “Celebrating St George, the Patron Saint of our beautiful country and our amazing Minster. Happy St George’s Day.”

The church has previously advertised for people to help raise the flag on special occasions and last year posted: “Doncaster Minster are looking for a team of volunteer adults to help raise and lower the flags for ceremonial occasions, Easter, St George’s Day, Christmas, the King’s Birthday and at other official times.

“At present the raising, lowering and care of the Minster flags is the sole responsibility of a dedicated individual and a lot of pressure for one person, a team of people would work much better for the church.

“This is not the job for those who don’t like ladders or have a health condition.

“You will need to be able to climb 150 stone steps up to the ringing chamber then an angled wooden ladder into the belfry, followed by a vertical metal ladder onto the tower roof and purpose built for the job.

“You will learn to wear and use a safety harness, receiving training.”

“Maybe you’re an expert on ladders, great at being part of a team and would love the rewarding challenge of seeing the flags raised on the magnificent Minster church.”

“It is always windy up there, so you can imagine if the wind is too strong we have to decide how safe it is to go up there to hoist a flag.”

The lack of a flag was met with upset by some.

One said: “Poor excuse, there’s loads of alternatives you could have used or done instead but you’d rather not fly it.”

Another added: “A poor excuse as other buildings across England are flying them.”