Climate activists are targeting TEN UK airports today - including Doncaster Sheffield

The action has been organised by Stay Grounded as part of the COP26 Coalition Global Action Days.

Stay Grounded are a global network of more than 160 member organisations promoting alternatives to aviation to address climate change - calling for the end of airport traffic and expansion, and for an end to the “greenwashing” of aviation.

Among the airports affected is Doncaster-Sheffield (DSA).

There could be disruption this weekend

The global network are taking a stand during the UN climate summit’s Coalition Global Action Days, calling for an end to airport expansion.

They fear greenhouse gas emissions will double if the aviation sector triples in size by 2050, which is expected to happen.

Stay Grounded UK warn that “no-one should be fooled by attempts to 'greenwash' aviation”.

So far, it is unclear how the climate activists will cause disruption but it is likely activists will attempt to block entrances or stage sit-ins at airport buildings.