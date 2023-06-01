Clever brides to be head to charity shops for their special dress in Doncaster
Scope’s research shows that the pandemic and the cost of living crisis have had a big impact on peoples spending power and finds an increase in the number of brides and grooms and wedding guests considering buying their outfit from charity shop since 2017.
• In 2017, Scope research showed just 11 per cent of people in Yorkshire and Humberside said they strongly consider buying their wedding outfit from a charity shop, but in 2021 the charity found that figure rose to 24 per cent. In 2023 the figure rose 29 per cent.
• In 2017, research showed 15 per cent of people in Yorkshire and Humberside said they’d consider buying their wedding guest outfit at a charity shop and in 2021, the figure increased to 31 per cent. In 2023 the figure rose to 39 per cent.
The great prices at Home by Scope, give happy couples and their guests a cannier way to help make their day special.
Further research shows:
• Five in six (83 per cent) say charity shops play a vital role in high streets during the cost of living crisis• 14 per cent are visiting charity shops for the first time
Pauline Poole, Shop Manager at Home by Scope, Doncaster said: “If you’re planning for your big day, we’d love to help you find your dream outfit. In addition to the most stunning wedding gowns that are brand new, we also have a wonderful range of outfits for wedding guests.
“Rising inflation and soaring energy prices mean many of us have less spending money in our pockets and choosing a gown from Home by Scope will make brides to be look absolutely stunning for a fraction of the cost of a dress from a traditional retailer.
“We’d also love to have your donations of pre-loved items that you know you’re not going to use or wear again. Scope estimates the average bag of donations to their charity shops is worth £20. Each call to Scope’s free Helpline costs £8, so one bag can fund two calls for disabled people to receive expert advice and vital emotional support.”