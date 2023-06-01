Clever brides to be head to charity shops for their special dress in Doncaster

Size 12, ivory, silk satin and lace, sequinned dress, with beautiful, beaded detail. Original price £1,000.

Scope’s research shows that the pandemic and the cost of living crisis have had a big impact on peoples spending power and finds an increase in the number of brides and grooms and wedding guests considering buying their outfit from charity shop since 2017.

• In 2017, Scope research showed just 11 per cent of people in Yorkshire and Humberside said they strongly consider buying their wedding outfit from a charity shop, but in 2021 the charity found that figure rose to 24 per cent. In 2023 the figure rose 29 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• In 2017, research showed 15 per cent of people in Yorkshire and Humberside said they’d consider buying their wedding guest outfit at a charity shop and in 2021, the figure increased to 31 per cent. In 2023 the figure rose to 39 per cent.

Size 12, ivory, silk satin and lace, sequinned dress, with beautiful, beaded detail. Original price £1,000.

The great prices at Home by Scope, give happy couples and their guests a cannier way to help make their day special.

Further research shows:

• Five in six (83 per cent) say charity shops play a vital role in high streets during the cost of living crisis• 14 per cent are visiting charity shops for the first time

Pauline Poole, Shop Manager at Home by Scope, Doncaster said: “If you’re planning for your big day, we’d love to help you find your dream outfit. In addition to the most stunning wedding gowns that are brand new, we also have a wonderful range of outfits for wedding guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rising inflation and soaring energy prices mean many of us have less spending money in our pockets and choosing a gown from Home by Scope will make brides to be look absolutely stunning for a fraction of the cost of a dress from a traditional retailer.