Clampdown on Doncaster town centre anti-social behaviour

Plans to clean up Doncaster and make it a great place to visit appears to be reaping rewards.

Since the action plan was launched seven individuals have been issued with 24 hour town centre dispersals for being intoxicated and causing anti-social behaviour.

So far six have breached the order and will be reported to the council. The seventh could not breach the order as he is in police custody.

Nearly 7,000 people have backed a move by town centre business owner, Dominic Gibbs, to try to improve the town centre by tidying up and helping keep anti-social behaviour off the streets.

They have signed up to a social media group set up to show to strength of feeling in support of the town centre and which Mr Gibbs, who runs the Diamond Live Lounge on Wood Street, believes is already having an effect.

Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Police team said they have 10 officers and four PCSOs dedicated to tackling the issue of Spice, drug dealing and begging.

A group called Clean up Doncaster Town Centre, was set up to show the number of people that believe Doncaster town centre ‘needs cleaning up.

Senior police and council officials have pledged to do more to help.

Chf Supt Shaun Morley said: “Officers continue to robustly enforce the current Public Space Protection Order – PSPO – in place for the town centre.

“As part of that ongoing enforcement, in the past six weeks, officers from the Central Neighbourhood team have processed 42 breaches of the PSPO prohibitions currently in place and as part of those prohibitions have dispersed 30 people from the town centre, 16 of which were then prosecuted for breach of PSPO dispersal notices issued."

Mr Gibbs said said he ‘loved the town’ and it ‘deserved better’.