City status: Doncaster will officially be declared a city from next week

Doncaster was granted city status as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this year and status will offically be granted from November 1.

It comes after Doncaster Council confirmed that it will be officially known as the City of Doncaster from now on.

A Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Doncaster acts, thinks and looks like a city and this year we were granted city status as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations.

Doncaster will officially become a city from November 1. (Photo: Owen Dungworth).

“Naming a place a city involves a detailed official process that Doncaster has to go through to confirm the name and status.

"Her Majesty’s Crown Office will shortly be issuing the granting documents and official scroll that will officially mark us becoming a city from November 1 2022.

“There are plans to celebrate Doncaster officially becoming a city and more details will be shared shortly.

Residents were asked to choose between City of Doncaster and Doncaster City, with almost 8,000 (62%) opting for City of Doncaster, Doncaster Council said.

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones said she was grateful to everyone who had taken part and added: "We are delighted to have been one of the eight places in the country to have been given this royal honour.

"Becoming a city is such a momentous and historic moment and we want to have a name that we can all support and get behind."