'Child' injured in rush hour road collision near to Doncaster school

A ‘child’ was injured in a collision with a vehicle near a school on a busy Doncaster road, eyewitnesses have said.
By Darren Burke
Published 8th Nov 2023, 09:40 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 09:40 GMT
Police and ambulances were called to High Street, Bentley during rush hour yesterday following the incident near to Bentley High Street Primary School at around 4pm.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported an injured child in the carriageway and heavy traffic in the area following the collision.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman described the incident as “minor” with no further details being released.

