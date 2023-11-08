A ‘child’ was injured in a collision with a vehicle near a school on a busy Doncaster road, eyewitnesses have said.

Police and ambulances were called to High Street, Bentley during rush hour yesterday following the incident near to Bentley High Street Primary School at around 4pm.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported an injured child in the carriageway and heavy traffic in the area following the collision.