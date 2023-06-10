Child, 7, rushed to hospital with 'life-threatening injuries' after being hit by car in Doncaster suburb

Roads Policing Officers from South Yorkshire Police are appealing for information following the collision, which took place on East Avenue in the Woodlands area of Doncaster at around 5.15pm last night (Friday, June 9, 2023).

Launching a public appeal today (Saturday, June 10, 2023), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the seven-year-old child has been left with ‘life-threatening injuries,’ following the collision.

They continued: “Around 5:15pm, officers attended reports of a road traffic collision involving a blue Fiat Punto and a pedestrian on East Avenue.

Sheffield Childrens Hospital. Picture Scott Merrylees

“The child was taken to Sheffield Children’s Hospital via ambulance where they remain in a critical condition.

“The driver of the Fiat Punto remained on scene and is assisting officers.

“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam or CCTV footage, witnessed the vehicle prior to the collision, or any information that can assist with their enquiries.”

If you can help, please report online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 706 of June 9, 2023.