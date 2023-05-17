Armthorpe Community Centre

Thornham Community Garden has developed from an idea by headteacher Nicola Worthington and Councillor Tim Needham to restore a piece of land, off Thornham Close, which had become derelict and overgrown.Volunteers have spent the last few months clearing rubbish and weeds.

The large plot has polytunnels, a vegetable garden, fruit and nut trees, children's area and lots more with huge potential for new ideas.

Priorities will include improving disabled access.

Armthorpe residents are invited to be part of this exciting project with all its benefits to physical and mental well-being.

Funding has been received from Doncaster Environmental Pride and Community Wealth Builder.