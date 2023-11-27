Champagne, fine wines and expensive foods stolen in 'heartbreaking' raid on Doncaster deli

Raiders have fled with bottles of expensive champagne, fine wines and quality foods after smashing their way into a highly-rated Doncaster city centre delicatessen.

Raiders hurled a brick through the windows of the DN1 Delicatessen and Dining Room, ransacking the premises and escaping with bottles of spirits, rare wines as well as festive food and chocolates in the early hours of this morning.

The devastating break in at the High Fishergate store comes just weeks after the business was named the number one deli in Yorkshire.

Upset owners Sarah Wilson and Martin Pippard shared a video of the break-in on social media - and have asked members of the public to be alert to being offered any of the items, some of which cost up to £100 a bottle.

Raiders used a brick to smash into DN1 Delicatessen to escape with champagne, fine wines and expensive foods.

The shop has been forced to close this morning following the overnight raid after broken glass showered onto the cheese and meat counters.

Said Sarah: “It is just heartbreaking, all the spirits, loads of chocolate, a load of Christmas stuff, its sad really.”

The video clip shows the trail of destruction left by thieves, with shelves stripped, a till ripped out and the building left covered in shards of glass.

She tells viewers: “That’s the weird thing, they have not actually moved anything – and yet, all my good wines, bottles and bottles of champagne – it’s just heartbreaking.

"Anybody offered any of these premium wines, these are speciality wines, you are not seeing them everywhere – they are very, very expensive and they have come from us.”

The raiders escaped with luxury Cristal champagne as well as packets of saffron, on sale at £6.99.

She added: “They have taken all the premium chocolates, if you are offered anything, come to either Martin or myself and let us know.”

The thieves also made off with bottles of Kripta Cava, worth £100 each.

In a post, the pair added: “If anyone is offered any of these products on the side for cheap, is it more than likely they have originated from this break in

“There is a reward for any information. Not only have they stolen rare items, they have caused such damaged we cannot trade

“The cheese and meats - anything which is not sealed has to be condemned and thrown as glass has gone into the food counters.

“We will restock as quickly as we can - please bear with us

“The security camera was positioned towards the main door and we have not captured CCTV footage

“Please share as these wines and champagnes are rare - someone could know something.”

Last month, the deli won best deli/tearoom/cafe in an awards ceremony hosted by Yorkshire Life magazine and recently received a visit from esteemed food critic Giles Coren.