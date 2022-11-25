News you can trust since 1925
Cellar fire causes severe damage to Doncaster house as buses diverted

A fire in a cellar at a Doncaster house caused severe damage and led to buses being diverted as crews tackled the blaze.

By Darren Burke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Nov 2022, 11:13am

Firefighters were called to Childers Street, Hyde Park yesterday as flames broke out.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called at 3.37pm and added: “Three fire crews attended the incident from Doncaster and Adwick stations.

“The fire was in the cellar. It is believed to have started accidentally.”

Crews were called to the blaze in Hyde Park yesterday afternoon.

First diverted buses during the incident.

DoncasterHyde ParkSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service