Cellar fire causes severe damage to Doncaster house as buses diverted
A fire in a cellar at a Doncaster house caused severe damage and led to buses being diverted as crews tackled the blaze.
By Darren Burke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
25th Nov 2022, 11:13am
Firefighters were called to Childers Street, Hyde Park yesterday as flames broke out.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called at 3.37pm and added: “Three fire crews attended the incident from Doncaster and Adwick stations.
“The fire was in the cellar. It is believed to have started accidentally.”
First diverted buses during the incident.