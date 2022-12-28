News you can trust since 1925
Cause of Christmas Day house fire in Doncaster under investigation

Firefighters from Doncaster, Adwick and Edlington were called to Alexandra Road in Balby at 7.41pm on Christmas Day.

By Stephanie Bateman
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Dec 2022, 6:40pm

Upon arrival they found smoke issuing from the ground floor window of a property.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus entered the property to extinguish the fire and ensure nobody was inside.

Nobody was inside, or injured.

There were two fire incidents in Doncaster on Christmas Day
The cause remains under investigation.

Firefighters from Thorne were called to a chimney fire at Fieldside, Thorne, at 10.27am, on December 25. Crews attacked the fire through the grate, it was dealt with by 11.37am.