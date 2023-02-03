Care home residents knit and natter making hats for the homeless in Doncaster
Care home residents at Trust Care’s The Laurels care home in Norton have a weekly knit and natter club for residents to participate in making hats for the homeless in Doncaster.
Not ony is the club a great chance to talk, is also gives the residents a chance to others.
One resident said ‘Yes, we live in a care home and receive great round the clock care.
"We don’t feel like we live in a care home, this is our home, the staff, management and owners let us make the decisions here, from what we want to do, what we what to eat and how we want the home decorating.”