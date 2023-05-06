Mr Makepeace attended Keepmoat Stadium.

Mr Makepeace’s wish was to watch Doncaster Rovers play again and see the Keepmoat Stadium.

Diane, the home's Activities Coordinator, spoke to DRFC to make Brians wish come true.

She approached Mr Makepeace about attending along with other residents in the care home and said ‘he could not wait to go’.

Brian was taken down to the pitch by care home staff where he was presented with a DRFC Shirt the smiles and happiness were priceless.

Rossington-born Brian spent eleven seasons with Rovers, starting his first team career in 1950-51 with the club in Division Two.

Over the years he missed very few games, being an ever-present in the 1955-56 season and he remains Rovers fifth-highest appearance maker.

He formed a very useful full-back partnership with Ulsterman Len Graham and along with Bill Paterson and then Charlie Williams formed the defensive backbone of Peter Doherty’s team.

In all he made 378 first team appearances before moving to Scarborough in 1961.

