News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Car totally burnt out after arsonists struck in Doncaster village

A car was totally burnt out following an arson attack in the early hours of this morning, Thursday, December 22.

By Stephanie Bateman
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Dec 2022, 1:11pm

Firefighters from Adwick were called to Top Lane, Clayton, at 0.04am.

Upon arrival they found a Ford Fiesta car well alight.

Hide Ad

This was a total burnout.

A Ford Fiesta ablaze. Picture by Mick Jentsch
Most Popular

The fire was dealt with by 1.01am and is thought to have been started deliberately.

Do you know anything about this incident? Please let South Yorkshuire Fire and Rescue Service know, anonymously, by calling 0800 169 5558 or visiting firestoppersreport.co.uk.