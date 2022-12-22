Car totally burnt out after arsonists struck in Doncaster village
A car was totally burnt out following an arson attack in the early hours of this morning, Thursday, December 22.
Firefighters from Adwick were called to Top Lane, Clayton, at 0.04am.
Upon arrival they found a Ford Fiesta car well alight.
This was a total burnout.
The fire was dealt with by 1.01am and is thought to have been started deliberately.
Do you know anything about this incident? Please let South Yorkshuire Fire and Rescue Service know, anonymously, by calling 0800 169 5558 or visiting firestoppersreport.co.uk.