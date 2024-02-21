Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The vehicle slammed into the side of the Danum Gallery, Library and Museum at the junction of Chequer Road and Waterdale on Sunday, according to reports.

Photos from the scene show two metal bollards temporarily replaced by cones while a section of brickwork between the library and cafe sections of the building has been boarded up.

It is understood damage to the building is minor and it will remain open until repairs are carried out.

The building was closed at the time of the collision and it is understood no-one was injured in the incident.

The building – known as DGLAM – opened in 2021, combining and replacing the Central Library in Waterdale and Doncaster Museum in Chequer Road.