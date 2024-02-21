News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Car smashes into side of Doncaster library and museum causing damage

A car has smashed into the side of Doncaster’s new library and museum, causing damage.
By Darren Burke
Published 21st Feb 2024, 13:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The vehicle slammed into the side of the Danum Gallery, Library and Museum at the junction of Chequer Road and Waterdale on Sunday, according to reports.

Photos from the scene show two metal bollards temporarily replaced by cones while a section of brickwork between the library and cafe sections of the building has been boarded up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is understood damage to the building is minor and it will remain open until repairs are carried out.

Most Popular
The exterior of Danum Gallery, Library and Museum has been damaged following a car smashing into the side of it.The exterior of Danum Gallery, Library and Museum has been damaged following a car smashing into the side of it.
The exterior of Danum Gallery, Library and Museum has been damaged following a car smashing into the side of it.

The building was closed at the time of the collision and it is understood no-one was injured in the incident.

The building – known as DGLAM – opened in 2021, combining and replacing the Central Library in Waterdale and Doncaster Museum in Chequer Road.

The £14 million complex was built around the frontage of the former Doncaster High School for Girls.

Related topics:DoncasterDanum Gallery