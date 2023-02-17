Eyewitnesses reported numerous police, fire engines and ambulances at the scene of the collision between Wadworth and Loversall on the A60 Tickhill Road.

Buses were diverted and motorists advised to avoid the area as emergency services raced to the scene, with police closing off the road in both directions.

However, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman described the incident as ‘minor’ with no further details released.