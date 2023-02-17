Car smash which closed major Doncaster road was 'minor', say police
A road smash which closed a major Doncaster road earlier today was ‘minor,’ police have said.
By Darren Burke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 12:56pm
Eyewitnesses reported numerous police, fire engines and ambulances at the scene of the collision between Wadworth and Loversall on the A60 Tickhill Road.
Buses were diverted and motorists advised to avoid the area as emergency services raced to the scene, with police closing off the road in both directions.
However, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman described the incident as ‘minor’ with no further details released.