Car flips onto its side with police, paramedics and fire crews at scene of Doncaster crash
Emergency services raced to the scene after a car flipped onto its side in a dramatic Doncaster road smash.
By Darren Burke
Published 5th Jun 2023, 10:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 10:02 BST
Police, paramedics and fire crews were all called to the incident in Warning Tongue Lane, Bessacarr yesterday afternoon after the red Toyota overturned near to the junction with Staunton Road.
Around the same time, emergency services were dealing with a similar incident in Fishlake which saw a man pulled from an overturned car.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for further details.