Car flips onto its side as collision shuts major road in Doncaster village
A car flipped onto its side after colliding with a parked car in a Doncaster village.
By Darren Burke
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 8:59 am
Updated
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 8:59 am
Police and paramedics were called to Church Street, Armthorpe last night following the collision which closed the main route through the village.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We can confirm there was a collision on Church Street at about 5.30pm which involved a car and a parked car.”
No further details about the incident have been released and the condition of the driver is not known.