Car flips onto its roof after crash at notorious Doncaster road junction

A car has flipped onto its roof after a crash at a notorious Doncaster road junction this morning.
By Darren Burke
Friday, 16th September 2022, 10:23 am
Updated
Friday, 16th September 2022, 10:24 am
The vehicle was left on its roof following a collision at the junction of Wentworth Road and Beckett Road in Wheatley earlier today.
The exact circumstances of the incident are not clear at this stage although it is understood no one has been seriously injured in the incident.
The junction has seen a number of collisions in recent years.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for details.