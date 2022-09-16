Car flips onto its roof after crash at notorious Doncaster road junction

The vehicle was left on its roof following a collision at the junction of Wentworth Road and Beckett Road in Wheatley earlier today.

The exact circumstances of the incident are not clear at this stage although it is understood no one has been seriously injured in the incident.

The junction has seen a number of collisions in recent years.

The car has flipped onto its roof on Beckett Road, Wheatley. (Photo: Graham Deakin).

