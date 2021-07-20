Car ends up on roof after two vehicles collide in Doncaster road smash

A car is understood to have ended up on its roof following a collision between two vehicles in Doncaster earlier today.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 1:57 pm

South Yorkshire Police were called to Skellow Road at 12.25pm following reports of a collision involving two vehicles in the street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A spokesman said: “Officers are currently on the scene. No-one is believed to be seriously injured.”

An eyewitness reported that one of the vehicles had been left on its roof following the collision, with debris scattered across the road.

Police have been at the scene of a smash in Skellow Road.
Police have been at the scene of a smash in Skellow Road.