Car ends up on roof after two vehicles collide in Doncaster road smash

South Yorkshire Police were called to Skellow Road at 12.25pm following reports of a collision involving two vehicles in the street.

A spokesman said: “Officers are currently on the scene. No-one is believed to be seriously injured.”

An eyewitness reported that one of the vehicles had been left on its roof following the collision, with debris scattered across the road.