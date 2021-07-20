Car ends up on roof after two vehicles collide in Doncaster road smash
A car is understood to have ended up on its roof following a collision between two vehicles in Doncaster earlier today.
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 1:57 pm
South Yorkshire Police were called to Skellow Road at 12.25pm following reports of a collision involving two vehicles in the street.
A spokesman said: “Officers are currently on the scene. No-one is believed to be seriously injured.”
An eyewitness reported that one of the vehicles had been left on its roof following the collision, with debris scattered across the road.