Car ends up embedded in house following Doncaster road smash
A car ended up embedded in the side of a house in a Doncaster road smash.
By Darren Burke
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
8th Dec 2022, 9:43am
Emergency services were called to Watch House Lane in Bentley following the incident early yesterday afternoon.
Photos from the scene near to Bentley railway station show a yellow Peugeot precariously balanced against the side of a property in the street, with safety cordons in place around the vehicle.
South Yorkshire Police said that no-one was injured in the incident which took place at around 1pm.