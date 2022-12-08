News you can trust since 1925
Car ends up embedded in house following Doncaster road smash

A car ended up embedded in the side of a house in a Doncaster road smash.

By Darren Burke
Emergency services were called to Watch House Lane in Bentley following the incident early yesterday afternoon.

Photos from the scene near to Bentley railway station show a yellow Peugeot precariously balanced against the side of a property in the street, with safety cordons in place around the vehicle.

South Yorkshire Police said that no-one was injured in the incident which took place at around 1pm.

The Peugeot was left embedded in the side of a house in Doncaster.
