Car destroyed by fire after flames rip through vehicle at Doncaster beauty spot

This is all that remains of a car after it was destroyed by fire at a Doncaster beauty spot.
By Darren Burke
Published 26th Feb 2024, 15:26 GMT
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the Roman Ridge in Scawsby this morning (Monday) to find the vehicle already reduced to a charred shell.

A spokesman said: “We were called at 10:42am to Roman Ridge. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident.

"One car was involved and is believed to have been started deliberately.

“Crews left the scene at 11:12am.”

