Car destroyed by fire after flames rip through vehicle at Doncaster beauty spot
This is all that remains of a car after it was destroyed by fire at a Doncaster beauty spot.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the Roman Ridge in Scawsby this morning (Monday) to find the vehicle already reduced to a charred shell.
A spokesman said: “We were called at 10:42am to Roman Ridge. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident.
"One car was involved and is believed to have been started deliberately.
“Crews left the scene at 11:12am.”