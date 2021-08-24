Car destroyed after being set ablaze in early hours inferno in Doncaster
This was the dramatic moment a car went up in flames in Doncaster in the early hours of this morning after reportedly being set ablaze.
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 10:03 am
Updated
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 10:05 am
The ferocious blaze was captured on camera by an eye witness in Morley Road, Wheatley and shows flames engulfing a car outside a house in the street.
It is understood the blaze took place shortly after 2am this morning with fire crews in attendance.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue for more details about the incident.