Car destroyed after being dumped and set alight in Doncaster country lane
A car was destroyed by fire after being dumped and set alight in a Doncaster country lane.
By Darren Burke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
12th Oct 2022, 10:22am
Crews from Askern Fire Station were called to the blaze in Heyworth Lane, Moss at around 11.30pm last night.
A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “On attendance it appeared to be a Ford Fiesta or something similar very well alight.
“Breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet used to extinguish the fire and police notified due to the nature of the incident.”