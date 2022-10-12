News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Car destroyed after being dumped and set alight in Doncaster country lane

A car was destroyed by fire after being dumped and set alight in a Doncaster country lane.

By Darren Burke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2022, 10:22am

Crews from Askern Fire Station were called to the blaze in Heyworth Lane, Moss at around 11.30pm last night.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “On attendance it appeared to be a Ford Fiesta or something similar very well alight.

“Breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet used to extinguish the fire and police notified due to the nature of the incident.”

Fire crews were called to a vehicle blaze in Moss. (Photo: Askern Fire Station).
DoncasterSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service